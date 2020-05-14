State Fair Drive Thru Food Fests Are Popping Up Across the US
Chances are all the state and county fairs will be canceled this summer. But a new phenomenon is popping up around the country – drive-thru state fair food fests. For example:
– Syracuse, New York now has two drive-thru fair food fests. Fried dough specialists Villa Pizze Fritte has held several successful events, and a group called Carnival Eats Syracuse announced its own event for at least the next two weekends featuring a range of classics like deep-fried Oreos, corn dogs, and funnel cakes.
– In California, the Big Fresno Fair runs every weekend this month, featuring taco trios, kettle corn, and even margaritas.
– Many fairgrounds in Missouri, Florida, and Ohio are having drive-thru Fair Food fests.
As word spreads, you can probably count on your local fairgrounds to have something similar in the coming weeks.
