State Deploys Rapid Response Vaccination Teams and Additional Resources to Six Counties to Slow COVID-19 Spread

New Mass Vaccination Site Opens in Elgin for all Eligible Illinois Residents, State Now Supporting 11 Mass Vaccination Sites in Cook and Collar Counties
The State of Illinois is deploying rapid response vaccination teams and additional resources to six counties this week in response to early warning signs of COVID-19 resurgence. Teams will deploy to Fulton, Tazewell, and Woodford counties in Region 2, and Jo Daviess County in Region 1, with single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Additional vaccine will also be provided to existing sites in Peoria and McLean Counties. Region 2 currently has a 7-day test positivity rate of 6.2% and an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has left the region with only 22% ICU capacity.
The state also announced a new mass vaccination site at the Elgin Eastside Recreation Center with the capacity to administer 270 doses a day to all eligible Illinois residents. With this new site, opening April 7, the state is now supporting 11 mass vaccination sites across Cook and the collar counties.
“Our rapid response vaccination teams will help counties mitigate early signs of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases as we continue to get vaccine to all eligible residents as quickly as possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m grateful to the Illinois National Guard for their continued leadership in our COVID-19 response. Thanks to their efforts and the great work of our 97 local public health departments and healthcare professionals, Illinois has administered more than 6.3 million doses of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines. While we’ve made great progress to date in saving lives and ending this pandemic, our work isn’t over yet. I’ll continue to deploy every available resource to get the entire state over the finish line as quickly as possible.”
Rapid Response Vaccination Teams will administer single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to county residents. In Peoria and McLean counties, doses will be administered through existing vaccination clinics. Appointments will be coordinated through the local health department.
“Vaccines will help bring this pandemic to an end and allow us to return to normal, which is why we are working so diligently to make vaccine readily accessible,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Getting vaccinated will help keep you, your family, your friends, and your community healthy. But until enough people are vaccinated, we need to continue to protect ourselves and our families by wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, and keeping six feet of distance. Without the layered approach of vaccination and public health measures, we will continue to see hospitalizations and cases increase.”
Mass Vaccination Site Coming to Elgin
The Kane-Cook-Elgin mass vaccination site at the Elgin Eastside Recreation Center opens to all eligible Illinois residents on April 7. The new mass vaccination site will bring hundreds of daily doses in additional capacity to the state, building on a continuously expanding statewide infrastructure. Through mass vax sites and national guard supported operations alone, the state has administered more than 800,000 doses with daily capacity now upwards of 23,000 per day.
“I want to thank the Governor for his continued partnership as we work together to put this pandemic behind us. Partnerships like this will ensure that we reach all the residents in our respective jurisdictions as COVID does not recognize where Cook County ends and Kane County begins,” said Toni Preckwinkle, President, Cook County Board of Commissioners.
“This new mass vaccination site is great news for the people of the Northwest suburbs,” said Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison. “I’m extremely proud to partner with Kane County and the state of Illinois to get more people in the suburbs vaccinated. Opening this site is a huge step forward in our fight against COVID-19, and I’m grateful to Governor Pritzker and Kane County for their partnership.”
“It is with great hope that Kane County announces the opening of its third mass vaccination site,” said Kane County Madam Chairman Corinne Pierog. “Located at the Eastside Recreation Center, this site will be a unique partnership between Cook County, the City of Elgin, and Kane County, and will provide access to Cook and Kane Counties’ underserved communities. We are highly encouraged by the progress being made at Kane County’s other two sites and look forward to continuing those efforts in Elgin.”
“I’m proud of partaking in the collective work with Elgin, Kane, and Cook county to ensure that we bring equity to our most vulnerable communities and ensure they have access to a vaccination site and stay protected,” said Leader Cristina Castro (D-Elgin).
There are now 11 state mass vaccination sites located in Cook and the collar counties offering free COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Illinois residents. The State of Illinois is committed to improving access and equity in underserved communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
More than 80 counties have now opened eligibility to the vaccine for all individuals age 16 and over. Starting April 12, all Illinoisans age 16 years and older will become eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccine at locations throughout the state. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for administration to people ages 16 and 17. Information regarding vaccination locations as well as details on how to book an appointment to receive the vaccine can be found at the state’s COVID website, coronavirus.illinois.gov.
Residents who don’t have access to or need assistance navigating online services can call the toll-free IDPH hotline at 833-621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6am to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.
The state-supported vaccination sites listed below are open to all eligible Illinois residents, regardless of where they live, unless otherwise noted. All state-supported vaccination sites require appointments. Residents must meet the state’s current eligibility requirements to book an appointment.
|Date
|
|Location
|
|Address
|
|Appointment
|
|Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Adams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center
|
|300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
|
|https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
|
|2,100
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center
|
|18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|2,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Cook County: Triton College
|
|2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|540
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Cook County: South Suburban College
|
|15800 State St., South Holland IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Cook County:
Former K-Mart
|
|1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|1,890
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Cook County:
Former HOBO
|
|7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL
|
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|
|2,160
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1
|
|2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
|
|https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
|
|1,000
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Grundy County:
Shabbona Middle School
|
|725 School St, Morris, IL
|
|https://www.grundyco.org/health/
|
|540
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Jackson County: Banterra Center
|
|Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
|
|
http://www.jchdonline.org/
|
|
540
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center
|
|200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL
|
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|
|540
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Kane County:
Former Carson Pirie Scott
|
|970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.
|
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|
|270
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Kane County:
Former Sam’s Club
|
|501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia IL
|
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|
|750
|
|
|
|April 7
|
|Kane County:
Elgin Eastside Recreation Center
|
|1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin IL
|
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|
|270
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center
|
|102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL
|
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|
|400
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Madison County:
Gateway Convention Center
|
|1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
|
|https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
|
|1350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Now Open
|
|Sangamon County:
Orr Building
|
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
|
|
http://www.SCDPH.org
|
|
1620
|
|
|
|
|(217) 210-8801
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|
|200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
|
|https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
|
|1080
|
|
|
|April 2
|
|Will County:
Former Toys R Us
|
|3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL
|
|https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw
|
|800
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|Winnebago County:
Former
K-Mart
|
|1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
|
|
https://www.wchd.org/
|
|
1350
|
|
|
|
Now Open
|
|City of Chicago:
United Center
|
|1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
|
|https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
|
|Chicago/ Cook County Only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|DeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center
|
|1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL
|
|https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/
|
|County residents only
|
|
|
|Now Open
|
|
…