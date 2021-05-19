      Weather Alert

State Board of Education is scheduled to vote this morning to return all children back to the classroom

May 19, 2021 @ 7:27am

The Illinois State Board of Education is scheduled to vote today on whether to mandate fully in-person classes next school year. An ISBE resolution would also allow limited exceptions for remote learning in cases for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under a quarantine order by a local public health department. The resolution also references studies that support in-person learning for more positive academic outcomes.

