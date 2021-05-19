State Board of Education is scheduled to vote this morning to return all children back to the classroom
The Illinois State Board of Education is scheduled to vote today on whether to mandate fully in-person classes next school year. An ISBE resolution would also allow limited exceptions for remote learning in cases for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under a quarantine order by a local public health department. The resolution also references studies that support in-person learning for more positive academic outcomes.