State Announces 42 New Deaths from COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there are 1,209 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The state now stands at a total of 8,904 cases in 64 counties. The IDPH also announced 53 new deaths. That brings the total of deaths from coronavirus in the state to 210 individuals. Today’s deaths are:
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 4 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 2 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 4 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
The Will County Health Department reminds you that if you believe you have been exposed to Coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for the symptoms. This includes taking your temperature three times daily (morning, afternoon, evening) to check for a fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. More information on Coronavirus and its symptoms can be found at willcountyhealth.org, dph.illinois.gov, cdc.gov. If you do have the symptoms, you are asked to phone YOUR MEDICAL PROVIDER for an examination, as your medical provider is the one who knows you and your family’s medical condition’s best. ALWAYS CALL AHEAD OF TIME, as your provider may have certain times or areas where they prefer symptomatic patients to go.
The Will County Health Department has established a Coronavirus hotline for questions, available from 8 AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday at 815-740-8977.