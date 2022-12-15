98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

State And Local Leaders Celebrate Completion of Jane Byrne Interchange

December 15, 2022 5:57AM CST
Share
State And Local Leaders Celebrate Completion of Jane Byrne Interchange

State and local leaders are celebrating the completion of the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction project this week in Chicago. The finished product is expected to result in a 50-percent reduction in vehicle delays and a one-third reduction in vehicle emissions. The 806-million-dollar multi-year effort is one of the biggest projects in state history. The project is the first major rehabilitation of the Jane Byrne since it was originally constructed more than 60 years ago.

Popular Posts

1

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
2

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Gift Giving - Here's the Most Dangerous Toy a Kid Could Get
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Retail & Postal Experts Say 'Wrap Up' & Get Packages Out THIS WEEK

Recent Posts