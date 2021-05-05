      Weather Alert

State AG’s Office Officials Can’t Access Email After Ransomware Attack

May 5, 2021 @ 11:30am

Officials at the Illinois Attorney General’s Office are still locked out of their email accounts nearly a month after a ransomware attack on the system. Hackers breached the system in early April and threatened to publish sensitive information if the state didn’t pay a ransom. The FBI is investigating the group known as Dopple Paymer and their suspected ties to a Russian cyber group. Outside consultants are working to restore the office’s network and analyze the extent of the breach.

