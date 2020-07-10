Starz announces ‘Powerbook II: Ghost’ to premiere in September
Courtesy of StarzAfter the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the production of the highly anticipated Power spinoff, Powerbook II: Ghost, Starz has finally announced a new premiere date.
On Friday, Starz revealed that they will launch the new series in September, some three months after its scheduled premiere date in June.
Power creator Courtney Kemp shared the news on social media, writing that the “wait is over.”
“Power Book II: Ghost premieres this September,” she wrote, captioning the show’s official poster. “Tune in for an exclusive teaser this Sunday on the @Starz App. #PowerBook2 #PowerNeverEnds.”
The Power spinoff will pick up where the original series left off. It will follow Ghost’s son, Tariq St. Patrick, as he “grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.”
In additional to the original cast of Michael Rainey Jr.and Naturi Naughton, the series will also star a bunch of new faces including Oscar-nominee Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Gianni Paolo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Melanie Liburd, Justin Marcel McManus, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, and LaToya Tonodeo.
For those who have yet to catch the original series, Starz is airing a Power season six marathon starting on Saturday, July 11 at 9:24 AM ET.
By Candice Williams
