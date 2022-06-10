Starting at 8:00 tonight, Friday, June 10th, left turns will be prohibited in all directions at the I-55/Weber Rd interchange until 5:00am Monday, June 20th. This is part of the long-term widening and reconstruction project along Weber Rd, which includes a conversion to a “diverging diamond” interchange.
The detour will be long. Reason being, IDOT can only divert traffic from state road to state road. If you’re on I-55 going northbound and want to access northbound Weber Road, you will be detoured to continue along I-55 to Lemont Road where you can turn around and head southbound on I-55 and take Weber Road (making a right turn-allowed) for northbound Weber Road. This detour allows for big trucks to stay off non-state roads.
You can NOT do these turns between Weber Road and I-55 between June 10 and June 20.
From SB I-55 exit to SB Weber Road (CAN from SB I-55 to NB Weber Road);
From SB Weber Road turning onto NB I-55 (CAN from SB Weber Road to SB I-55);
From NB I-55 exit to NB Weber Road (CAN from NB I-55 to SB Weber Road);
From NB Weber Road turning onto SB I-55 (CAN from NB Weber Road to NB Weber Road).
The full diamond interchange is expected to be completed toward the end of the summer.
