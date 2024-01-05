‘Starsky and Hutch’ Actor David Soul Dies at 80

His wife confirms, David Soul, who was best known for his role as Detective Kenneth Hutchinson on the television series Starsky and Hutch, has died. David was with loved ones when he passed away, according to Soul’s wife.

Throughout his life, David struggled with a variety of health problems, the most significant of which was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He had attributed this to his long-time smoking habit.

Soul’s wife said in a statement, “He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world, as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist, and dear friend.” She continued, “His smile, laughter, and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

His hit song, “Don’t Give Up on Us Baby,” was released in the US in 1977.

Did you watch Starsky & Hutch, in the 1970’s or as re-runs, which also starred Paul Michael Glaser? If so, you remember their characters’ call sign: “Zebra three, come in.” And you could never forget their bright red Ford Gran Torino, with the lightning white stripe.