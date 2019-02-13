Stars Set To Honor Elvis Presley This Sunday

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll will be treated to an All-Star Tribute this Sunday, with 19 of the biggest names in music taking part.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s “68 Comeback Special,” the stage will be filled with the likes of Ed Sheeran, John Fogerty, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Lambert, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood, and more performing his classics. A lot of country stars will be involved with Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Pistol Annies, Darius Rucker, and Keith Urban scheduled to perform.

Blake Shelton is hosting the 9 pm ET event for NBC, which was the same network to air the original on December 3, 1968.

The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special, the companion album to the show, hits stores on Friday. Read more and see some sneak peak photos from 9News.com here.