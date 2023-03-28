Stars React To Nashville School Shooting

Country artists who are also Nashville residents turned to social media yesterday (Monday, March 27th) to express their sadness, heartbreak and anger over the latest school shooting which occurred in Music City at a private elementary school called The Covenant School. Three children under the age of nine and three school employees were gunned down by a female shooter who was killed by Nashville Metro police.

Here are some reactions posted yesterday:

Brett Young: “We are praying with our Nashville community for everyone involved in today’s horrific shooting”

Carly Pearce: “Pray for Nashville. A shooting at a school has occurred. Three children dead. Praying for these babies & their families. Absolutely devastating”

Sheryl Crow: “No words… The Covenant School. Our children deserve better. Praying for all affected. Tragic America.”

Randy Houser: “God Bless all the parents of children at The Covenant School. Horrific and sickening.”

LeAnn Rimes: “there are no words, just rage and heartbreak for these children and their families. i can’t even fathom what is this doing to the psyches of every child and parent in this country. absolute terror every time a child goes to a place that should be safe. #Nashville”

Chris Janson: “My heart is broken and prayers for all involved in todays horrible school shooting in Nashville.”

Priscilla Block: “I have no words right now. My prayers are with my Nashville community and everything family affected by today’s tragedy. Something HAS to change. Schools should be a safe place for our teachers and children. This world is getting scary. Hug your people a little tighter and a little longer. Gosh, my heart hearts.”

