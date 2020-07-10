Starbucks Will Require All US Customers to Wear Masks Starting July 15th
The mask mandate is becoming the new normal not only in states but by major businesses as well. Starbucks has just announced that it will require face coverings for all customers in the U.S.
The mandate will start on July 15 and is based on the countrywide mandates for people to wear face coverings when out in public. If you happen to not have a face mask Starbucks will allow you to order from the drive-thru, the app, or delivery.