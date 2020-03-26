Starbucks is offering free coffee to first responders through May 3rd.
Starbucks is offering free coffee to people on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. Everyone from first responders to doctors, nurses, and researchers can get a free coffee through May 3rd. Here’s the complete story from USA TODAY.