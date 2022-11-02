Starbucks Holiday Cups Return For The 25th Year

This year will mark the 25th anniversary of Starbucks’ annual holiday cup and beginning tomorrow (Thursday) customers will have their drinks served in one of four festive holiday cups.

According to their official press release, “the cups will offer the comforts and cheer of the season. “We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners.”

Tomorrow (Thursday) will also mark the arrival of the holiday menu. No new drinks will be added this year, but a new sweet treat will be added, a chocolate pistachio swirl roll.