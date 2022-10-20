98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Coming

October 20, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Starbucks is teasing new merchandise for the holiday season.

The collection is twice as large as last year’s and features more than 25 pieces of drinkware designed to get you in the festive spirit.

There are gold and fuchsia cold cups with a chrome finish, a shimmery silver cup covered in bubbles, and a mint-green tumbler that could double as a mirror.

Other standouts include a rainbow ombre tumbler, and a wavy holographic pattern that looks like agate, and several color-changing cup options.

