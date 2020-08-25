      Weather Alert

Starbucks Announces New Fall Hotline; Pumpkin Spice Latte Due Any Day

Aug 25, 2020 @ 6:34am

Rumor has it that TODAY is the day that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is being released at Starbucks. Quick, did you find one?

While Starbucks have not officially confirmed this rumor, Starbucks has officially launched a Fall hotline with the number 1-833-GETFALL.

 

Fall is so close you can hear it. 📞 1-833-GET-FALL 🍂 [US + Canada]

A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Aug 24, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

Fall is so close you can almost HEAR it. And that’s just what you hear when you call the number. Fall things. “Flannel” “cozy up with your cup” “head out on a hayride” and more!

