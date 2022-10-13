98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Starbucks and Delta Team Up for SkyMiles

October 13, 2022 11:30AM CDT
Starbucks and Delta are teaming up for a new joint loyalty partnership.

Now, Delta Skymiles and Starbucks Rewards members can link up their accounts.

And when they do, there will be more ways to get rewards.  ABC states, “Members can earn 1 SkyMile for every $1 spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks and will earn double Starbucks Stars on days when they have a Delta flight.”

More details about other reward opportunities can be viewed on the Deltastarbucks website.

 

