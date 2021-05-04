Today is Star Wars Day, so it’s the perfect time for this list of The Top Things Even Die-Hard Fans Didn’t Know About “Star Wars”.
Before it became known as “The Force,” the all-powerful energy field that dominates the galaxy was called “The Oprah.”
If you kept all of your original “Star Wars” toys in the package from when you were a child, their current worth won’t come close to erasing your inner sadness.
The phrase “I have a bad feeling about this” is uttered by a character in every film, and by audiences whenever they see Jar Jar Binks enter a scene.
Chewbacca was an absolute TICK magnet.
Hayden Christensen was cast in “Attack of the Clones” because Anakin Skywalker was originally supposed to come from a planet of people who are completely expressionless.
At the end of every “Star Wars” movie, George Lucas appears . . . at the bank, cashing a huge check.