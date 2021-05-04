      Weather Alert

The Top Things Even Die-Hard Fans Didn’t Know About Star Wars!

May 4, 2021 @ 2:05pm
Today is Star Wars Day, so it’s the perfect time for this list of The Top Things Even Die-Hard Fans Didn’t Know About “Star Wars”.

 

 

Before it became known as “The Force,” the all-powerful energy field that dominates the galaxy was called “The Oprah.”

 

 

 

If you kept all of your original “Star Wars” toys in the package from when you were a child, their current worth won’t come close to erasing your inner sadness.

 

 

 

The phrase “I have a bad feeling about this” is uttered by a character in every film, and by audiences whenever they see Jar Jar Binks enter a scene.

 

 

Chewbacca was an absolute TICK magnet.

 

 

Hayden Christensen was cast in “Attack of the Clones” because Anakin Skywalker was originally supposed to come from a planet of people who are completely expressionless.

 

 

At the end of every “Star Wars” movie, George Lucas appears . . . at the bank, cashing a huge check.

 

 

 

 

 

 

