Star Wars Day Returning to Joliet This Summer

The Joliet Public Library’s 11th Annual Star Wars will be held on Saturday, June 4th, 2022. Downtown Joliet will be transformed into a family-friendly festival of galactic proportions complete with over 100 costumed Star Wars characters, games, live music, exhibits, and more.
The free event will kick off at 11:00 am with a parade of costumed characters led by members of the Joliet West marching band. This year, the parade route will start at the Will County Office Building, 302 N Chicago Street, head south on Chicago Street, west on Clinton Street, and end on the Library’s front lawn.
The JPL is pleased to host Artist Alley, which will feature Star Wars artists, located on the Library’s first floor, Ottawa Street Lobby. Due to construction, most of the library will be inaccessible to the public. The event will shut down a portion of Chicago Street including the Library’s parking lot, and a portion of Clinton Street for the day’s activities, including food vendors and live music. Parking is available at both the Ottawa Street and Clinton Street parking garages.
The Band Sundance will be providing live musical entertainment from 12-3 pm at the Main Stage on the corner of Clinton and Ottawa Streets. This year, the fun will include the Joliet Area Historical Museum and Renaissance Center, where all of the Star Wars merchandise vendors will be hosted.