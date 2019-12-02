Star Wars Actor Billy Dee Williams: ‘Feminine as Well as Masculine’
man taking red condom on woman's pocket and thumb up on woman's back for safe sex concept
Billy Dee Williams will return to his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, December 20th.
This will be his first time back since 1983 in Return of the Jedi.
In a recent interview, Billy Dee described himself as both feminine as well as masculine.
He said, I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.
He said he is most proud of his Emmy-nominated role as Gale Sayers in the 1971 movie Brian’s Song. It was a love story between two guys – without sex. It ended up being a kind of breakthrough in terms of racial division… especially in the machismo world of professional sports, like the National Football League.