Star-studded prog-rock act Flying Colors releasing new live album and video in September
Mascot Label GroupAll-star prog-rock group Flying Colors, which features longtime Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse and ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, will release a new concert video and album called Third Stage: Live in London on September 18.
The release, which you can pre-order now, documents a December 2019 show at London’s historic Shepherd’s Bush Empire that closed out the band’s tour in supports of its latest studio album, Third Stage. Third Stage: Live in London is available in various formats, including digitally, on Blu-ray, as a two-CD/DVD set, a three-LP orange-vinyl release, and a deluxe five-disc “Earbook” collection featuring two CDs, two DVDs and a Blu-ray packaged with a 40-page book.
Flying Colors’ lineup also includes veteran prog-rock keyboardist/singer Neal Morse — no relation to Steve — singer/songwriter/guitarist Casey McPherson, and bassist Dave LaRue. For many years, LaRu was a member of The Dixie Dregs, the acclaimed jazz-rock group co-founded by Steve Morse.
Live in London features Flying Colors performing a set that included most of Third Stage, as well as selection from their first two albums — 2012’s self-titled effort and 2014’s Second Nature.
The Live in London Blu-ray and the “Earbook” edition’s second DVD feature such bonus content as four music videos and performance footage from Flying Colors’ appearance at the Morsefest 2019 concert in Cross Plains, Tennessee.
You can watch a video of Flying Colors playing a version of their 2014 song “Mask Machine” and a trailer for Live in London at the Mascot Label Group’s YouTube channel.
Also on September 18, Flying Colors will reissue its first two studio albums as limited-edition two-LP sets pressed on light-blue vinyl.
Here’s the Third Stage: Live in London track list:
“Blue Ocean”
“A Place in Your World”
“The Loss Inside”
“More”
“Kayla”
“Geronimo”
“You Are Not Alone”
“Forever in a Daze”
“Love Letter”
“Peaceful Harbor”
“Crawl”
“Infinite Fire”
“Cosmic Symphony”
“The Storm”
“Mask Machine”
Bonus Material:
Live at Morsefest 2019:
“More”
“You Are Not Alone”
“The Fury of My Love”
“Crawl”
“Peaceful Harbor”
“Cosmic Symphony”
Music Videos:
“More”
“You Are Not Alone”
“Love Letter”
“The Loss Inside”
By Matt Friedlander
