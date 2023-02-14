Stapleton’s secret weapons for his Super Bowl performance

ABC

If you’re a guitar player, these are the deets you wanna know about Chris Stapleton‘s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Stapleton was playing an American Vintage II ’77 Telecaster Custom, the folks at Fender confirm, along with his Signature ’62 Princeton amp.

While even the best equipment may not be able to make you sound like the much-revered Grammy winner, you can find out more about Stapleton’s signature gear on the Fender website.

