Stanley Cups – Were Target Workers Fired for Buying Them?

Some Target workers are saying they have been let go, after bought Stanley Starbucks cups. The trendy limited-time offer caused a social media frenzy – and the cups sold out, in minutes. But Target employees may have violated company policy, by snagging some for themselves, or for friends.

Araceli Bernal claims she was fired, after she bought a cup from Starbucks, before her 10 a.m. shift on Friday. The next Monday, managers said they were investigating cup purchases.

Bernal thinks some Starbucks baristas may have set them aside, as favors. It’s not clear if they re-sold them.

According to the employee handbook: “Team members cannot use their status to gain an unfair advantage over guests when it comes to purchasing merchandise.”

