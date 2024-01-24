98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Stanley Cups – Were Target Workers Fired for Buying Them?

January 24, 2024 12:00PM CST
Share
Stanley Cups – Were Target Workers Fired for Buying Them?
kitchen cabinet Stanley thermal mugs jugs – Maura Myles CB Image
Were Target Workers Fired for Buying Stanley Cups? 

Some Target workers are saying they have been let go, after bought Stanley Starbucks cups.  The trendy limited-time offer caused a social media frenzy – and the cups sold out, in minutes.  But Target employees may have violated company policy, by snagging some for themselves, or for friends.

Araceli Bernal claims she was fired, after she bought a cup from Starbucks, before her 10 a.m. shift on Friday.  The next Monday, managers said they were investigating cup purchases.

Bernal thinks some Starbucks baristas may have set them aside, as favors.  It’s not clear if they re-sold them.

According to the employee handbook:  “Team members cannot use their status to gain an unfair advantage over guests when it comes to purchasing merchandise.”

(Grab a little more, here:  Business Insider)

More about:
#BusinessInsider
#EmployeeHandbook
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#StanleyCups
Starbucks
Target

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

Get exotic with George Straits’ new Justin Boots
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts