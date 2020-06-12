Stagecoach Festival, which was to have featured ZZ Top & Bryan Adams, postponed until 2021
Courtesy of GoldenvoiceCalifornia’s country-themed Stagecoach Festival was originally scheduled to take place this April, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was moved to October. Now, the event, the lineup for which included ZZ Top and Bryan Adams, as well as many popular country acts, will not take place at all in 2020.
According to health officials, ongoing concerns about the virus’ spread mean that Stagecoach and its partner festival, Coachella, will both be unable to take place this year. Stagecoach is now is scheduled for April 23-April 25, 2021.
Passes purchased for the 2020 event will be honored for next year’s festival. Refunds also can be requested. Further instructions will be emailed to pass holders on Monday, June 15.
After the event’s initial postponement, some artists came together for a virtual “Stagecouch” event during the dates they’d originally planned to perform at the festival, which aired on satellite radio from April 24 to April 26.
Both the Stagecoach and Coachella fests are held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.
By Carena Liptak and Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.