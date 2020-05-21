Stabbing Westward prepping first album in 19 years
By JOSH JOHNSON, ABC News
Stabbing Westward is moving forward with new music.
The industrial rockers have announced that they’re working on their first album in 19 years. The upcoming record, titled Wasteland, is due out later this year.
For Wasteland, Stabbing Westward has reunited with producer John Fryer, who worked on their first two albums, 1994’s Ungod and 1996’s Wither Blister Burn & Peel, as well as with artists including Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode.
“I was so excited to have the opportunity to go back to the very roots of Stabbing Westward by working with John again,” says frontman Christopher Hall.
“John really helped us develop our sound on our first album and then helped us take a huge leap forward with our second album,” Hall adds. “Even though this is our fifth full-length, after such a long break it feels like a new beginning and it’s very cool to have John at the helm once again.”
Stabbing Westward’s most recent album is their 2001 self-titled release. Earlier this year, they released a new EP called Dead and Gone.
