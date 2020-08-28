St. Vincent shares new version of “New York” featuring X Japan’s Yoshiki
Loma Vista St. Vincent has released a new version of her song “New York,” featuring Yoshiki of the Japanese metal band X Japan.
The updated recording adds a new orchestral arrangement courtesy of Yoshiki. Interestingly, it also replaces the expletive in the pre-chorus with the word “sucker.”
“It was an honor to work with the amazing Yoshiki on this new version of ‘New York,’” says St. Vincent. “Yoshiki’s arrangement added to the song in the way time or distance transform longtime friends or relationships: the original is still recognizable, but subtly and significantly altered.”
The original version of “New York” appears on St. Vincent’s 2017 album, MASSEDUCTION. A softer, piano-driven version appears on her 2018 companion album, MassEducation.
By Josh Johnson
