St. Mary immaculate Parish Parking Lot Will Host Free Mobile Food Bank On Wednesday, May 6th
If you don’t have enough to eat, Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry can help. Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry distributed nutritious food in high-need areas.
Food is free to low-income neighbors in need.
Bags or boxes will be provided to hold your food, and you are asked to please remain in your vehicle. They will load it for you.
Food is distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last.
For additional food resources, visit www.SolveHungerToday.org/GetHelp
Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Time: 5pm-6:30pm
Location: St. Mary Immaculate Parish parking lot, located at 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield.