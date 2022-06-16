St. Baldricks Event In Shorewood Tonight

The Village of Shorewood is hosting the St. Baldricks Charity Event Party in the Park on June 16th to help kids fight cancer.
During the pandemic, kids were still being diagnosed with cancer, but donations to support research have been down drastically.
Go out tonight to enjoy the Farmers Market, live DJ, kids activities, crafts, games, and a family movie that begins at sunset as well as the first St. Baldricks event in Shorewood
Whether you decide to shave your head, volunteer to raise money another way, or make a donation, join them to give kids with cancer the long, healthy lives they deserve.
Tonight’s event is being held at the Shorewood Village Hall at 1 Towne Center Blvd., from 6pm to 8pm.