Squawk for life: Iggy Pop’s pet cockatoo joins Australian wildlife hospital as founding patron
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicBiggy Pop has been named a founding patron of the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital in Australia. No, not Iggy Pop. Biggy Pop.
For those of you who are unaware, Biggy Pop is the Godfather of Punk’s pet cockatoo. The bird is beloved online, and its Instagram page boasts over 88,000 followers.
Adorably, a press release announcing Biggy Pop’s role with the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital features a “statement” from the cockatoo.
“I’m a bird, and a real wild one, and I have many cockatoo cousins in Australia,” Biggy says — or, as the release puts it, “squawks.”
As a founding patron, Biggy hopes to help the wildlife affected by the devastating bushfires that ravaged Australia late last year and early this year.
“I was so distressed to hear that 180 million birds died in the catastrophic bushfire crisis that killed over three billion native animals in Australia,” Biggy says. “Being Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital’s founding Patron means I can connect with and support my friends and relatives in the magical land of Oz.”
“When we heard that Iggy cares as much about wildlife as we do, it made perfect sense for Biggy Pop to be our founding Patron,” adds the hospital’s founder and CEO, Dr. Stephen Van Mil. “We are over the moon and truly honored that he’s the bird to help us spread the word. Together, with Biggy, we’re doing this #forthewildlife.”
For more info, you can visit ByronBayWildlifeHospital.org.
By Josh Johnson
