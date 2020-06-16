      Weather Alert

Springfield Economy To Take A Hit From State Fair Cancellation

Jun 16, 2020 @ 2:02pm

Springfield’s economy is set to take a hit because of the cancellation of the state fair.  Experts say the city will lose about six-million dollars that would have come into the local economy, along with about 15-thousand hotel room stays.  Springfield’s mayor says the city will also lose about a million dollars in hotel and sales tax revenue that would have come in for the fair, severely restricting the budget.  The mayor is hoping the rainy day fund balance built up will offset the losses.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics