Springfield Economy To Take A Hit From State Fair Cancellation
Springfield’s economy is set to take a hit because of the cancellation of the state fair. Experts say the city will lose about six-million dollars that would have come into the local economy, along with about 15-thousand hotel room stays. Springfield’s mayor says the city will also lose about a million dollars in hotel and sales tax revenue that would have come in for the fair, severely restricting the budget. The mayor is hoping the rainy day fund balance built up will offset the losses.