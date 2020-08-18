Spotlight Shines on Michelle Obama’s ‘VOTE’ Necklace – Online Sales Surge

Michelle Obama‘s cautioning words against President Trump weren’t the only thing people were paying attention to, during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.

The former first lady’s “VOTE” necklace sparked all kinds of reaction on Twitter. Many begged for Joe Biden’s campaign to sell them; while others noted “Millions of woman currently googling *Vote Necklace*.”

They were correct: At one point, during Mrs. Obama’s speech, the necklace was a top trending search on Google.

In case you’re wondering, the “VOTE” necklace is from the jewelry brand ByChari. How many “VOTE” necklaces will be sold by the end of today?

The designer, Chari Cuthbert, choked up as she told The Daily Beast: “And to see her wearing my necklace, it’s insane.” She also told TDB that her company—which consists of five female employees—had seen what she humbly called “a significant uptick in sales” in the hour after the speech.