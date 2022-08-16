Spotify Testing Feature That Allows Fans To Buy Concert Tickets Directly
Spotify is testing a new feature that sells concert tickets directly to fans.
The streaming platform has launched a test website called Spotify Tickets, offering pre-sale tickets to a handful of upcoming shows.
Spotify already includes a Live Events Feed that links users to other ticketing services like Ticketmaster and Eventbrite.
You can check out the new site at tickets.spotify.com.