Spotify Testing Feature That Allows Fans To Buy Concert Tickets Directly

Girl touching a screen of her smarthone. Blurred background

Spotify is testing a new feature that sells concert tickets directly to fans.

The streaming platform has launched a test website called Spotify Tickets, offering pre-sale tickets to a handful of upcoming shows.

Spotify already includes a Live Events Feed that links users to other ticketing services like Ticketmaster and Eventbrite.

You can check out the new site at tickets.spotify.com.