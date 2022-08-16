98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Spotify Testing Feature That Allows Fans To Buy Concert Tickets Directly

August 16, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Spotify is testing a new feature that sells concert tickets directly to fans.

The streaming platform has launched a test website called Spotify Tickets, offering pre-sale tickets to a handful of upcoming shows.

Spotify already includes a Live Events Feed that links users to other ticketing services like Ticketmaster and Eventbrite.

You can check out the new site at tickets.spotify.com.

