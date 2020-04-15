Sporting Event & Concert Ticket Holders May Not Be Getting Refunds from Ticketmaster, StubHub
People who have tickets for concerts and sporting events that aren’t being held because of the coronavirus pandemic may not be getting refunds from Ticketmaster and StubHub. Digital Music News reports that Ticketmaster has changed its policy so it doesn’t give refunds for events that are postponed or rescheduled, but only for those that are canceled. It will give refunds for postponed or rescheduled events only if offered by the organizer. Previously their website said they gave refunds for all three circumstances. StubHub also changed its policy, with the ticket reseller now offering coupons worth 120 percent of the amount paid instead of refunds. The company is already facing at least one lawsuit over the change. Here’s the complete story from Newser.