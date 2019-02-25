Spike Lee had Angry Reaction to “Green Book” Win

Spike Lee holds up brass knuckles reading "hate" and "love" from his iconic film "Do The Right Thing" as he arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Spike Lee may have won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film “BlacKkKlansman”, but that did not stop him from being visibly upset at “Green Book” winning Best Picture.

Critics have been harsh on “Green Book” for its “racial tone-deafness”.

Spike was asked about “Green Book” backstage and said, “I thought it was courtside at the Garden and the ref made a bad call.” This was Lee’s first non-honorary Oscar.

“Every time somebody’s driving somebody, I lose… But they changed the seating arrangement?” Lee said referring to his loss to “Driving Miss Daisy” in 1990 and now to “Green Book” last night. Here’s the complete story from Variety.