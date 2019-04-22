Spend The Night on a Beach in Hawaii in a Volkswagen Campervan

Instead of staying at a fancy resort when you visit Hawaii, what would you think about camping in a van? A company in Kauai is giving travelers a chance to sleep near the beach in a Volkswagen Campervan. Kauai Camper Rentals will let you use VW Westfalia vans. They have a pop-out sleeping area when the door is open. It sleeps 3 adults or 2 adults and 2 children. They also have a stove, sink and cooking utensils like pots and pans. You can take the van all over the island. One morning you might wake up at a beach, the next day, you are up early at a hiking trail.