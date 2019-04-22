Spend The Night on a Beach in Hawaii in a Volkswagen Campervan
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 22, 2019 @ 4:08 PM
Hands making heart shape on the beach

Instead of staying at a fancy resort when you visit Hawaii, what would you think about camping in a van?  A company in Kauai is giving travelers a chance to sleep near the beach in a Volkswagen Campervan.  Kauai Camper Rentals will let you use VW Westfalia vans. They have a pop-out sleeping area when the door is open. It sleeps 3 adults or 2 adults and 2 children. They also have a stove, sink and cooking utensils like pots and pans.  You can take the van all over the island. One morning you might wake up at a beach, the next day, you are up early at a hiking trail.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Best Amusement Parks In America That Are Cheaper Than Disney It was a Scene in a Movie, Now Robo Cabs are Coming Next Year Vans tease ‘Harry Potter’ inspired collection, fans freak out Sheryl Crow released a duet with Johnny Cash! Happy Earth Day, What You Can and Shouldn’t Recycle An Ambulance Hit a Pothole, and It Saved the Patient’s Life
Comments