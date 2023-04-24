Spend springtime at Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival

What better way to celebrate springtime than with the newly launched Flower & Food Festival at Dollywood?

Open now through June 11, visitors are invited up to the Smoky Mountains to enjoy Dollywood’s beautiful display of seasonal blossoms, larger-than-life Mosaicultures, delectable treats, aerial performances and so much more.

For a peek at the captivating sights in store, check out Dollywood’s Instagram.

To grab tickets and for more information, visit Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival website.

