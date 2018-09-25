Spend 30-hours locked in a coffin, win 2 Season Passes to Six Flags

Do you think you could spend 30-hours locked in a coffin? Well, you can put your will to the test. Six Flags St. Louis is inviting six guests to spend more than a day in a 2’x7’ coffin.

Contestants can bring pillows, blankets or anything else that they need to stay nice and cozy. Everyone who competes gets to keep their coffin and the winner who is able to stay the entire time in the coffin will walk away with two Six Flags 2019 season passes and more.

Participants will be designated a six-minute bathroom break every hour. If you get out of your coffin at any other time, you will be disqualified.

The winner will receive:

$300

Two 2019 Six Flags Gold Season Passes

A Fright Fest prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes

Two tickets to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed

Their coffin (seriously, the winner gets to keep their coffin!)

Here’s the complete story from KCTV-5.