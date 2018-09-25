Spend 30-hours locked in a coffin, win 2 Season Passes to Six Flags
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 25, 2018 @ 6:20 AM
Funeral home with plenty of different coffins

Do you think you could spend 30-hours locked in a coffin? Well, you can put your will to the test. Six Flags St. Louis is inviting six guests to spend more than a day in a 2’x7’ coffin.
Contestants can bring pillows, blankets or anything else that they need to stay nice and cozy. Everyone who competes gets to keep their coffin and the winner who is able to stay the entire time in the coffin will walk away with two Six Flags 2019 season passes and more.

Participants will be designated a six-minute bathroom break every hour. If you get out of your coffin at any other time, you will be disqualified.

The winner will receive:

  • $300
  • Two 2019 Six Flags Gold Season Passes
  • A Fright Fest prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes
  • Two tickets to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed
  • Their coffin (seriously, the winner gets to keep their coffin!)

Here’s the complete story from KCTV-5.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Want to Save Money on Groceries and Lose Weight? Stick to the Perimeter of the Grocery Store Bears in First Place for the first time in 4 1/2 years, Playoffs next? Red Lobster Is Giving Out Free Lobster Pizza Today Luke Combs and R&B artist Leon Bridges release two tracks! Eric Church is Doubling Down in 2019 Michael Ketterer Performed His Garth Brooks Song on “America’s Got Talent”, He will Join Garth @ Notre Dame Stadium Next Month
Comments