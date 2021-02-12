      Weather Alert

Special Enrollment Period For Illinoisans Without Health Insurance Begins Monday

Feb 12, 2021 @ 8:33am

A special enrollment period for Illinoisans in need of health insurance starts Monday. The head of Get Covered Illinois Laura Pellikan says an executive order from President Biden offers an opportunity to search for an affordable plan on the state’s marketplace.

Those who have already enrolled can use this period to switch plans. The special enrollment period runs through May 15. Learn more information by logging on at get-covered-illinois-dot-gov.

