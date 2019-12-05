Be Careful Where you Spark Up January 1st.
January 1st recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois, but that doesn’t mean you can spark up anywhere. In Chicago Mayor Lightfoot approved an ordinance to prohibit the sale and use of marijuana downtown.
A few weeks ago the city also announced a public service campaign called Cannabis Facts Chicago, for those who plan to use recreational marijuana.
Some cities have voted to ban the sale and use of recreational marijuana for their residents. So before you decide to use it…. you might want to make sure its legal where you live! ABC 7 News has created this handy guide for you.
Will your city or town sell marijuana?