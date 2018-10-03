If you’re looking to get away, but don’t want to spend a ton of cash, Southwest can hook you up. But you have to act now.
The airline’s fare sale returns with flights to over a dozen domestic destinations starting at $49 each way, with many for $100 round trip. The only catch is you have until Thursday to book.
As long as you’re willing to fly out between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19, or between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13, and not on Fridays and Sundays, you’re in for some steep savings.
Southwest holds the popular twice-a-year sale in June and October. In 2015, the sale proved to be so successful, it crashed their website, leading the airline to extend the discounted prices an extra day.
Southwest Offers Trips for less than $100, But you Have to Hurry
