Southwest Offers Trips for less than $100, But you Have to Hurry

If you’re looking to get away, but don’t want to spend a ton of cash, Southwest can hook you up. But you have to act now.

The airline’s fare sale returns with flights to over a dozen domestic destinations starting at $49 each way, with many for $100 round trip. The only catch is you have until Thursday to book.

As long as you’re willing to fly out between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19, or between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13, and not on Fridays and Sundays, you’re in for some steep savings.

Southwest holds the popular twice-a-year sale in June and October. In 2015, the sale proved to be so successful, it crashed their website, leading the airline to extend the discounted prices an extra day.