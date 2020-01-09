Southwest Airlines Sale Offers $29 One-Way Tickets
FILE- In this April 23, 2015, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet takes off from a runway at Love Field in Dallas. Southwest Airlines reports financial results Thursday, April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Want to jet off across America in the new year, but don’t want to spend lots of money? Southwest has got your back.
The airline is hosting its “Start the Year on a High Note” sale, with one-way tickets going for as low as $29. But you have to act soon; it ends at midnight.
Passengers could grab fares like $95 from New York City to Chicago, or even Los Angeles for $194. Get away from the cold and head to Cabo San Lucas or Costa Rica for just $256.
There is some fine print like no refunds after purchase and travel must take place during certain weeks. Also, those $29 flights are for island jumping around Hawaii. Here’s the complete story from Travel & Leisure.