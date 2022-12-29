Southwest Airlines Could Operate At Normal Levels By Weekend

Chicago Department of Aviation officials are revealing that Southwest Airlines could be operating at normal levels by the weekend. The news follows days of widespread cancellations by the airline that have impacted both Chicago airports. The carrier says it will fully refund flights canceled since December 24th. For every flight disruption between December 24th and Monday, January 2nd, Southwest will reimburse “reasonable” incidental expenses, including hotels, rental cars, meals, and tickets on another airline.