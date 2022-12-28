98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Southwest Airlines Cancellations Continues To Impact Midway

December 28, 2022 12:03PM CST
Southwest Airlines Cancellations Continues To Impact Midway

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to causes issues at Midway Airport.  The Chicago airport was still jammed with travelers trying to get home yesterday.  Airport officials say additional personnel will be dispatched to Midway throughout the week to provide customer service support.  Southwest has helped stranded passengers by covering the cost of rental cars, hotel rooms, and flights on competitor airlines.

