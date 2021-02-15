      Weather Alert

Southwest Airlines Adds Service At O’Hare

Feb 15, 2021 @ 11:22am

Southwest Airlines is now offering service from O’Hare Airport.  The airline started nonstop flights yesterday to Baltimore, Dallas, Denver, Nashville and Phoenix at the Chicago airport.  Starting March 13th, Southwest will also begin Saturday-only service to Orlando.  The airline has already operated from Midway Airport since 1985.  Though Southwest has begun service from O’Hare, Midway will remain its primary Chicago airport.  Southwest offers up to 200 flights a day from Midway.

Popular Posts
Will County Health Department Call Center Should Be Up And Running Within 10 Days
Frankfort Township Man Arrested for Child Pornography
Will County Health Department Will Do Reverse 911 Email To Contact Seniors For Vaccines
Trace Adkins to Perform First Livestream Concert
New Vaccination Sites Added In Illinois