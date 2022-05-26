Southbound Essington To Close For Emergency Water Main Work

To complete emergency water main work, southbound Essington Road (just north of Jefferson Street) will be closed on Friday, May 27, 2022, starting at 7:00 a.m. The traffic detour plan will affect traffic as follows:
The roads on the east side of Essington Road, south of Glenwood Avenue (Jeffrey Drive, Twin Oaks Drive) will not be able to turn southbound on Essington Road. Drivers will have to travel north to Glenwood Avenue where they will turn east on Glenwood Avenue, then south on North 129th Infantry Drive, if they choose to go south.
The roads on the west side of Essington Road, south of Glenwood Avenue (Rosemont Drive, Jeffrey Drive, Randy Road, Twin Oaks Drive.) will not be able to turn southbound on Essington Road. Drivers will have to travel north to Glenwood Avenue, then south on North 129th Infantry Drive, if they choose to go south.
Traffic coming from the southbound lanes of Essington Road will have to go east on Glenwood Avenue. Drivers will proceed east to North 129th Infantry Drive, then proceed south.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution when traveling in the area. For further information, contact the City of Joliet Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.