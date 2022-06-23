Sound Off! Trumpet Becomes First Bloodhound to Win Westminster Show

This hound truly has something to howl or toot his horn about.
A bloodhound, named Trumpet, won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night. This marks the first time the breed has ever grabbed the coveted “Best in Show” prize.
Second Place was won by Winston, a French bulldog co-owned by NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
The other finalists included a Samoyed (who also made the finals last year); a German shepherd, an English setter, and a Maltese, named Hollywood.
The prestigious competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs this year.
[You can only pick one breed of dog to have as a pet for the rest of your life, what do you choose?
Pictured here is my own beloved Bloodhound-Basset mix, Hunny Bunny. ~ Mo]