Sorry ladies Dustin Lynch Has a Girlfriend

Sorry ladies, Dustin Lynch is off of the market, he has a girlfriend and says he’s “never been happier.” Lynch says he’s not ready to reveal who his special lady is just yet because social media adds pressure to the relationship. “This day in age with social media, it’s pretty tough to bring somebody into the spotlight of my world without there being trolling of any sort,” said Lynch. He does confirm that his girlfriend travels with him while on the road and that he loves having someone to share memories with. So what is the couple’s ideal date? “She loves to eat,” said Lynch, “so I lucked out in that department. It’s all about the food with us.” What or who makes you the happiest?