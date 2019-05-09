Something more: Jennifer Nettles to be first country act to play New York’s Lincoln Center

ABC/Mark LevineJennifer Nettles will become the first country artist to perform at New York City’s esteemed Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts during a special concert later this month.

The Sugarland hitmaker — and resident of the Big Apple — made the big reveal on her socials Thursday morning.

“Fun!!!!! Things are about to get fun!!!” Jennifer tweeted. “Fun announcement!!! I’m doing a show at Lincoln Center on May 31st!! Town and Country baby!!!!! Guests and choirs and bubbles oh my!!!”

The Georgia native will also be honored with Lincoln Center’s Artist Impact Award during the event, which is officially titled A Night of Country Under City Lights. Tickets for the show in Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Kristian Bush are up for Duo Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards next month in Nashville. Both nominations are for “Babe,” their song with Taylor Swift.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.