Someone Just Sniffles at Work – Your Own Body May Respond Like THIS
December 6, 2023 1:00PM CST
Study: A Co-worker Sniffling Triggers Immune Response
A study from Chapman University shows that just seeing someone sniffle can trigger a biological response.
Animals who interacted with sick individuals had their immune systems activated. This shows that there could be a community element to illness.
“When one individual falls ill, it’s not just their problem – it’s a complex story that can impact the health and behavior of many others,” Dr. Patricia Lopes said.
