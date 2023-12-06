Someone Just Sniffles at Work – Your Own Body May Respond Like THIS

Study: A Co-worker Sniffling Triggers Immune Response

A study from Chapman University shows that just seeing someone sniffle can trigger a biological response.

Animals who interacted with sick individuals had their immune systems activated. This shows that there could be a community element to illness.

“When one individual falls ill, it’s not just their problem – it’s a complex story that can impact the health and behavior of many others,” Dr. Patricia Lopes said.

