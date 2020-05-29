#SomeKindofBracket: Help pick which Metallica song reigns supreme
Credit: Ross HalfinNow’s your opportunity to share your opinion on which Metallica song is best.
The metal legends have launched #SomeKindofBracket, pitting 64 songs from throughout their catalog against each other, NCAA tournament style, until one winner reigns supreme. The number-one seeds are “Enter Sandman,” “One,” “Nothing Else Matters” and “Master of Puppets.”
For each match-up, you’ll get to vote on which ‘Tallica tune advances to the next round. Tune in daily to the band’s Facebook and Instagram Story to make your voice heard.
Metallica, meanwhile, recently released an acoustic-driven, quarantined version of their song “Blackened.” According to drummer Lars Ulrich, the band may also start recording a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, if quarantine lasts long enough.
By Josh Johnson
